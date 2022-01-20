Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stake Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 446,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after buying an additional 312,838 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Aramark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after buying an additional 194,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aramark by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after buying an additional 1,828,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aramark by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,563,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aramark by 518.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after buying an additional 2,786,383 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

