Analysts Set Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Price Target at €113.00

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €113.00 ($128.41).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHM shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday.

Rheinmetall stock traded up €0.36 ($0.41) during trading on Friday, reaching €94.42 ($107.30). The company had a trading volume of 187,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 12-month high of €94.66 ($107.57). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

