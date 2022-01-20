Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT at $199.50

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.50.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $46,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,403. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.12. 3,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,999. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $225.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.32. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

