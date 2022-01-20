Analysts Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target at $36.33

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

FULC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.