Analysts Set FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Price Target at $21.67

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,041. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

