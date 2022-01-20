Analysts Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target at $32.18

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,546. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

