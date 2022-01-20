Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report $100.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.00 million. Lannett reported sales of $133.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $386.38 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $445.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.01 million to $476.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 95,900 shares of company stock worth $174,609. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LCI opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.04. Lannett has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

