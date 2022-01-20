Analysts Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report $228.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.20 million. BOX posted sales of $198.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $869.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $869.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $976.28 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,491. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BOX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,268,000 after purchasing an additional 353,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 79.0% during the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 942,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,453. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 1.32. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

