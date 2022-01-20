AmonD (AMON) Trading Up 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $6,479.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.17 or 0.07427274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00062548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,708.46 or 0.99859312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007623 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

