Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report sales of $242.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.85 million to $245.80 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $275.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $988.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ABCB traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 476,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,280. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

