American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,138,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 910,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Lithium in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIACF opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. American Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

