American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

