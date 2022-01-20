Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 56,362 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,192,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,125.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,418.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3,421.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

