ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.20

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 26183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.