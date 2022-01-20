Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $464.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report sales of $464.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $453.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. 224,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,967. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

