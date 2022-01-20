AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,873 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.