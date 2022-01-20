Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.07. Allot Communications shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 206,042 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.61 million, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Allot Communications worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

