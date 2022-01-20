Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 2,074,205 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074,205 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.21% of Lumen Technologies worth $27,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.