Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stake Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,950 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,722,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

