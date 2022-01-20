Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Update

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 11,110,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,712,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $2,318,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

