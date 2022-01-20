Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE AGI traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.05. 757,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,407. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.81. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.