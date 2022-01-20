Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.67 ($26.89).

AIXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of ETR:AIXA traded down €0.61 ($0.69) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €19.69 ($22.37). 798,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.27. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €14.43 ($16.39) and a 1-year high of €26.60 ($30.23). The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.