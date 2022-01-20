Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) shares rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

