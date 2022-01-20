AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 432,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,787,000 after acquiring an additional 300,370 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after acquiring an additional 183,341 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,741,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 74,333 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE MCY opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

