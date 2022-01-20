AGF Investments Inc. Has $174,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 78.6% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 28.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 238,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 34.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 117,952 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

DGX opened at $138.98 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

