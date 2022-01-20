AGF Investments Inc. Has $165,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.40. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

