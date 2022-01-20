Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 81,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$617.63 million and a PE ratio of 53.81. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.85 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.02.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

