Afentra (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Afentra PLC (OTCMKTS:STGAF)’s share price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Afentra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STGAF)

Afentra Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the Corporate and Africa segment. The company was founded by Harry George Wilson, Nigel Alan Quinton and Richard Anthony O’Toole on September 30, 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

