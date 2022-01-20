Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ANYYY stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $18.80.

