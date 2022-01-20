Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,664. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $348.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

