adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDYY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $144.11. 71,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,584. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. adidas has a 12 month low of $137.64 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.12.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.10). adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

