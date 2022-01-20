Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGRO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE AGRO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 44,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $853.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.62 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 35.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 10.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

