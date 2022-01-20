Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 708 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,663,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 29.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $9,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $521.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 478.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

