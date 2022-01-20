Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after acquiring an additional 306,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $94.92 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

