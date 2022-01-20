Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $323.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.31. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

