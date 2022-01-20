a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at KeyCorp

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.46% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of AKA opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $214,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

