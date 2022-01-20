a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at KeyCorp

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.46% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.
Shares of AKA opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $214,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Read More: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.