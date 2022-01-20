$90.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post sales of $90.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.19 million. Ambarella posted sales of $62.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $331.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.40 million to $332.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $394.85 million, with estimates ranging from $389.50 million to $404.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.02. The stock had a trading volume of 460,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.46 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

