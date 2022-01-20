8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Dejan Deklich Sells 2,130 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $37,086.60.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26.

On Monday, October 25th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95.

EGHT stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.03. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in 8X8 by 265.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in 8X8 by 12.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in 8X8 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in 8X8 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

