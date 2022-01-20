88mph (MPH) Market Cap Achieves $12.83 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and $177,302.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $30.00 or 0.00071436 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00051734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 447,056 coins and its circulating supply is 427,550 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

