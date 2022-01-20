72,414 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,414 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

