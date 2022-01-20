$638.63 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post $638.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $641.10 million and the lowest is $636.00 million. Atlassian posted sales of $501.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. boosted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Atlassian from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.94. 90,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.92. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.91, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.