56,145 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 56,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $7,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

