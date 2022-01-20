51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Short Interest Update

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in 51job by 845.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,208 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in 51job in the second quarter worth $98,500,000. PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its position in 51job by 67.1% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,162,000 after purchasing an additional 844,355 shares during the period. Attestor Ltd bought a new position in 51job in the second quarter worth $48,840,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 51job by 460.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,035,000 after purchasing an additional 390,392 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOBS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,555. 51job has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

