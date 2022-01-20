4,405 Shares in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 219,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

