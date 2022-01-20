$428.23 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce sales of $428.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $391.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $429.50. The company had a trading volume of 275,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.75. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

