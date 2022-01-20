360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 3.5% Higher

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.63. 11,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,905,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after buying an additional 1,187,553 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

