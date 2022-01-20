330 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Anthem by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,141,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,680,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 623,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 20.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,337,000 after buying an additional 130,565 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.55.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.60. 2,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

