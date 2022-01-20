$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $15.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $156.99 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $116.87 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.67.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $540,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

