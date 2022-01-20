$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.17 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

