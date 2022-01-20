$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce sales of $260,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $1.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The firm had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

WKHS opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $556.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.48. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 82,233 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

